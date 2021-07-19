Family and Gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 20-year-old woman missing from Bray

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 20-year-old woman who was last seen in Bray, County Wicklow on Friday 16 July.

Elizabeth Thornton is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build and dark-brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen on Bray Main Street.

When last seen, Elizabeth was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a top with black/white/brown/green stripes on it, black framed glasses, and a bright pink face-mask.

Gardaí and Elizabeth’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Bray on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.