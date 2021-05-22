#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 22 May 2021
Advertisement

'Role of family' in mental health patients' care to be considered in new legislation

The Department of Health is looking at the role of patients’ relatives in mental health treatment and care.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 22 May 2021, 12:43 PM
51 minutes ago 1,665 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5444927
Image: Shutterstock/Chanintorn.v
Image: Shutterstock/Chanintorn.v

POTENTIAL NEW LEGISLATION would review the role of families in the treatment and care of an individual’s mental health.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler is to bring draft legislation forward next month to update the Mental Health Act 2001 before the Dáil takes its summer recess. 

The expected legislation comes on the back of a review of the act by an expert group, which recommended that families should be consulted in decisions on whether a person should be involuntarily detained.

The group’s report was published over six years ago after it started its review in 2012 and made 165 recommendations.

The expert group recommended that a person should be able to consult their family while making treatment decisions and that inpatients should have access to an advocate of their choice.

A patient should be able to consult their advocate when needed, such as before or during a mental health tribunal or when making decisions about their care and treatment.

It did not recommend that a person’s medical information should be shared without their consent.

In a statement, Butler said the Department of Health is “considering the role of advocacy and the role of family members in a person’s care and treatment in the context of the review of the Mental Health Act, in line with the Expert Group recommendations”.

“I expect to bring to government draft legislation to update the Mental Health Act in full before the summer recess. It will be published shortly thereafter, and introduced to the Houses of the Oireachtas this autumn,” Butler said.

“Sharing the Vision, Ireland’s national mental health policy, clearly states that there is a role for family, carers and supporters in a person’s care and treatment,” she said.

“I appreciate the importance of involving family members as much as possible in a person’s care and treatment, with the consent of the individual, and support efforts to enhance family member involvement.”

Mental health campaigners have been pushing the government to publish the general scheme of a new Mental Health Act, which would deliver on a commitment made by former minister for mental health Kathleen Lynch.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

One loophole under existing legislation means that “voluntary” mental health patients have a diminished right to appeal detention.

Andrew McGinley, the father of three children whose mother was found not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity, has called for the HSE’s mental health services to be improved so other families don’t find themselves in his position.

In a statement on Thursday, he asked the HSE to conduct an “inclusive investigation into Deirdre’s [Morley, his wife] diagnosis, treatment and medication prior to this tragedy”.

“We ask for this to be conducted as a matter of urgency. This will help us understand the insanity that took the lives of our beloved Conor, Darragh and Carla,” he said.

“We as a family need to be included in any investigation as our exclusion during her treatment has left us with many unanswered questions.

“We believe that an inclusive investigation can only serve to inform clinicians in their practice and therefore avoid tragedies like ours happening again. We do not want any other family to suffer as we have.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie