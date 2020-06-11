This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 11 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Demand for food and mental health support surges due to Covid-19

Family Resource Centres have seen a slump in their incomes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 2:42 PM
56 minutes ago 1,461 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5120282
Image: PA
Image: PA

DEMAND FOR FOOD packages, food vouchers and cooked meals has soared throughout the Covid-19 crisis, a community-based family support facility has said.

The vast majority of Ireland’s Family Resource Centres (FRCs) have experienced a sharp increase in demand for their services, with particularly high demand for parent and family supports, food parcels, and counselling and mental health services.

A survey released by the Family Resource Centre National Forum (FRCNF), shows that 83% of centres have experienced an increase in demand for their services over the past three months, with a significant majority seeing an increase demand of more than 25%.

Through a network of 121 centres, it supports families in communities experiencing poverty and disadvantage.

However, despite the demand almost all centres have seen a slump in their income.

Almost all centres are providing food packages, food vouchers or cooked meals to families in their local area, with some providing food for hundreds of families on a weekly basis.

They also provide activity packs for families and makes regular calls with vulnerable members of communities.

Many of the people working in the centres say Covid-19 has impacted on poverty, unemployment and social exclusion in communities while there are also serious concerns about the increase for mental health supports.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Clare Cashman, chairwoman of the FRCNF, said: “FRCs nationwide are experiencing significantly increased demand for their services and supports, at the same time as experiencing a decrease in income.

There has been a sharp rise in demand for mental health supports, food and essential home supplies, activity packs for families, and check-in calls for vulnerable and isolated members of local communities.

“FRCs have adapted quickly in response to Covid-19 restrictions and to meet emerging needs within their local communities.

“FRCs are playing a central role in the local community response, and the Covid-19 pandemic has copper-fastened their significance as a source of essential support to thousands of families nationwide.

“In the months to come, as the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic becomes more apparent, FRCs must be adequately funded and resourced to meet the demand for their services.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie