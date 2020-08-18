Social visit restrictions: 'Please do not have more than six people over to your house or garden'

SOCIAL VISITS TO people’s homes are limited to six people from outside the home, but that number does not include people who already live in the home.

The government announced a range of Covid-19 restrictions this evening that will remain in place until 13 September, with limits on social gatherings among the most significant.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “All visits to homes will be limited to six people from outside the home and from no more than three households, both indoors and outdoors.”

In accompanying public health measures published this evening, the government says that these limits are in place “to allow for physical distancing of two metres and for adequate ventilation if they are taking place indoors”.

“Meeting people outdoors is safer than meeting indoors. Physical distancing should be observed at all times when meeting others,” the government states.

The fresh measures are aimed at addressing larger numbers at private house parties.

Separate measures also put limits on non-social indoor gatherings outside the home, such as an exercise class. In these cases, no more than six people in total should meet.

A number of people online had expressed confusion over the two measures, and asked whether family/home visits were limited to six people including those in the home.

The Department of Health has clarified that this is not the case.

“Indoor and outdoor social visits to people’s homes should be limited to a maximum of six visitors from no more than three other households,” a spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Speaking at the government’s briefing earlier this evening, acting chief medical officer Dr. Ronan Glynn said that people should not ask more than six people over to their home.

“Please do not have more than six people over to your house or garden,” he said.