'Far from satisfactory': Only one third of home retrofitting applications processed

ONLY 35% OF applications for home retrofitting as part of the Warmer Homes Scheme have been processed as of the end of May.

Out of 15,203 applications received since February 2022 just 5,287 have been fulfilled, leaving the fate of over 6 in every 10 applicants uncertain.

In Tipperary, Independent TD Mattie McGrath’s constituency, only 149 out of 519 applications have been fulfilled. He says this is “far from satisfactory”.

“The Warmer Homes Scheme was marketed as a lifeline for low-income households vulnerable to energy poverty,” he said.

“The government promised 4,800 completions under the scheme in 2022, but it fell short of that target. Now, they promise another 6,000 completions in 2023, but once again, it seems they will not meet this goal.

“The demand far outstrips the supply, leaving thousands of families languishing on a waiting list that stretches for months, if not years.”

In response to a parliamentary question on the subject, Climate Minister Eamon Ryan said that delivering free energy upgrades to low-income households quickly is a “top priority”.

He said an “unprecedented budget” of €148.5 million has been spent on the scheme that targets low-income households that are vulnerable to energy poverty.

It aims to deliver a range of energy efficiency upgrades free of charge.

Last year, the scheme was re-opened to homeowners who previously received works under the scheme but could still benefit from the deeper measures now available. Re-visits are now allowed on homes that previously had minor upgrades done and where more work is recommended following an Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) survey of the home.

The SEAI is administering the scheme on behalf of the Department.

McGrath said the Minister’s response “has exposed the government’s inability to keep up with the growing need for retrofitting”.

“The promises of a warm and energy-efficient home for vulnerable households seem hollow, as only a fraction of applicants see their homes transformed,” he said.

According to McGrath, the waiting time between application and completion of works is now “well over two years”.

“Many people are opting not to apply for the scheme due to the extensive wait. This is deeply disappointing and a stark indication that this coalition is incapable of organizing an effective retrofitting program, despite constantly urging everyone to cut down on energy usage,” he said.

“As we have observed in many policy areas, this government is high on promises but low on delivery. It is time for the government to take concrete action, increase the capacity of the scheme, and fulfill their commitment to combat energy poverty effectively.”