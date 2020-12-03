#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

New anti-fascist alliance to stand 'Le Chéile' against rise of far-right in Ireland

The alliance has already been campaigning under the slogan of #DiversityNotDivision.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 4:34 PM
15 minutes ago 2,117 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5287724
An anti-lockdown demonstrations in Dublin.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
An anti-lockdown demonstrations in Dublin.
An anti-lockdown demonstrations in Dublin.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A NEW UMBRELLA group of public figures and various social justice groups have launched as ‘Le Chéile’ as part of efforts to combat the rise of the far-right in Ireland. 

The alliance has already been campaigning under the slogan of #DiversityNotDivision but today formally launched alongside a number of left-wing politicians. 

The alliance is made up of a number of social justice organisations, several which were involved in the Repeal the 8th movement, as well as various anti-racism groups. 

Public figures including Christy Moore, Damien Dempsey and Vincent Browne are among those who have also lent their support to the campaign. 

Far-right organisations have been present at a number of anti-lockdown demonstrations in recent months, at least one of which ended in violence and a garda investigation into the alleged assault of a counter-protester 

Le Chéile’s Ailbhe Smith says the primary aim of the group is to “discuss, talk about, raise awareness and educate” about the issues that far-right elements use to grow support.

She says many people who attend far-right rallies get caught up in something they’re not fully aware of.

“I think there are people who have a particular issue, a particular beef with our society and I completely understand that and they’re completely entitled. I think many of them then must be quite worried or concerned and a bit shocked at the elements who have propped up with these movements.”

Related Reads

19.09.20 'The Infodemic': Ireland's weak far-right hopes to gain from online conspiracies and misinformation
13.09.20 How an electrical fire in Balbriggan became a weapon used by the far-right to ignite racial tensions in the town

Smyth adds that it is not the aim of Le Chéile to organise counter-protests to far-right rallies.

I think it’s very unfortunate that because of the situation in the US, that ‘anti-fascist’ which should be a positive thing I think the majority of people are deeply opposed to fascism, it is not necessarily accompanied by any kind of violent activity. 

PastedImage-21131 Le Chéile at today's launch in Dublin. Source: RónánDuffy/TheJournal.ie

TDs from Sinn Féin, Solidarity-People Before Profit and the Social Democrats were present at today’s launch and a number of trade unions are also listed as supporters. 

Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly says that politicians can act as example to others. 

“We can use our platform as legislators, as politicians and as leaders in our own community to never miss an opportunity to highlight the need for diversity over division. To make sure that we send a very clear message to people that we won’t be divided on this and that it is about standing up to elements of the far-right,” he say

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

President of the Union of Students of Ireland (USI) Lorna Fitzpatrick says that Covid-19 conspiracy theories have allowed the far-right to grow. 

“I think it’s important to ensure that we’re spreading factual information and ensuring that people have access to that. And I think the media have been really good in terms of making sure that we’re getting that information out there. I think it’s easy for people to be misled, especially in relation to Covid.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie