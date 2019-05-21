This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged with common assault after Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him

Farage had the milkshake thrown over him while he was out canvassing in Newcastle city centre.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 21 May 2019, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 2,901 Views No Comments
farage after the incident yesterday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A MAN HAS been charged with common assault and criminal damage after Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him in Newcastle. 

Northumbria Police said that they had charged a man with common assault and criminal damage following the incident yesterday. 

“At around 1pm, a 55-year-old man had a milkshake thrown at him in the city centre,” police said in a statement. 

“As 32-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested by police. He has now been charged with common assault and criminal damage. 

Paul Crowther, 32, of Holeyn Road, Throckley, is due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on Tuesday, June 18. 

Farage is the leader of the Brexit Party which, despite being a newly set-up party, is charging ahead of the Tory and Labour parties in the polls for the European election.

The UK’s electoral system means that citizens vote for a party and not a candidate, meaning that if the Brexit party retain their 34% share of the vote, they will receive the greatest share of British MEP seats in the next term of the European Parliament.

Farage is also the cofounder and former leader of Ukip; he resigned as leader immediately after the Brexit vote in June 2016.

