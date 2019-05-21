Man charged with common assault after Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him

A MAN HAS been charged with common assault and criminal damage after Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him in Newcastle.

Farage had the milkshake thrown over him while he was out canvassing in Newcastle city centre.

Northumbria Police said that they had charged a man with common assault and criminal damage following the incident yesterday.

“At around 1pm, a 55-year-old man had a milkshake thrown at him in the city centre,” police said in a statement.

“As 32-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested by police. He has now been charged with common assault and criminal damage.

Paul Crowther, 32, of Holeyn Road, Throckley, is due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on Tuesday, June 18.

Farage is the leader of the Brexit Party which, despite being a newly set-up party, is charging ahead of the Tory and Labour parties in the polls for the European election.

The UK’s electoral system means that citizens vote for a party and not a candidate, meaning that if the Brexit party retain their 34% share of the vote, they will receive the greatest share of British MEP seats in the next term of the European Parliament.

Farage is also the cofounder and former leader of Ukip; he resigned as leader immediately after the Brexit vote in June 2016.