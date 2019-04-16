Man in his 70s dies following farm incident involving septic tank.

A MAN HAS died following an incident on a farm in Waterford this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident in Ferrybank, Co Waterford at around 10am..

A man in his 70s suffered fatal injuries while emptying a septic tank on a farm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a full post-mortem will be carried out.

Representatives from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.