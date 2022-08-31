Man (60s) dies in Wexford farming accident

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 60s has died following a farming accident in Wexford.
The incident happened in the Bunclody area shortly after 9am this morning.
Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred on a farm in Bunclody, Co. Wexford, at approximately 9am this morning,
“A man, aged in his 60s, has been pronounced dead.
“The Health Safety Authority has been notified. Investigations are ongoing.”
