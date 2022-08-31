Man (60s) dies in Wexford farming accident

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a farming accident in Wexford.

The incident happened in the Bunclody area shortly after 9am this morning.

Advertisement

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred on a farm in Bunclody, Co. Wexford, at approximately 9am this morning,

“A man, aged in his 60s, has been pronounced dead.

“The Health Safety Authority has been notified. Investigations are ongoing.”