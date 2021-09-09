#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 9 September 2021
Advertisement

Farmed salmon found in Connemara river could spread disease to wild fish, state agency warns

Escaped farmed salmon discovered in the Dawros River are a “cause for concern”.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 4:13 PM
38 minutes ago 2,645 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5544880
File photo. Leaping salmon
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo. Leaping salmon
File photo. Leaping salmon
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FARMED SALMON FOUND in a Connemara river could spread disease to wild Atlantic salmon in the waters, a state agency has warned.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), which is responsible for the conservation of freshwater fish, is investigating the source of escaped farmed salmon found in the river.

The agency said the presence of the farmed salmon is a “serious cause for concern”.

Anglers fishing for wild Atlantic salmon on the Dawros River in Letterfrack, Co Galway (also known as the Kylemore River) alerted officers from the Western River Basin District after they noticed their catch had traits known to be seen in farmed salmon.

Fish that the anglers had captured had poorly-formed fins and “other distinguishing features that are associated with farmed salmon”.

IFI scientists inspected fish samples from the river and say they are of aquaculture (fish farm) origin and are not wild Atlantic salmon.

Head of Operations at IFI Dr Greg Forde said that the river is “designated a special area for conservation for wild Atlantic salmon and we are seriously concerned about the impact that farmed salmon could have on this native species”.

“For example, farmed salmon could potentially transfer disease or could interbreed with the indigenous wild salmon population of this river,” Dr Forde said.

“Salmon spawn during the month of December and each river has a genetically unique salmon stock,” he said.

“Early indications are that the farmed salmon, due to their size and development, could be capable of spawning this winter and interbreeding with wild fish thereby weakening the natural genetic pool unique to the Dawros River.”

The IFI has notified the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), which is responsible for the issuing of aquaculture licences.

Local campaign group Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages said it is “annoyed and frustrated” by the escape of the farmed salmon.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The group wants to see the DAFM introduce micro-tagging of young farmed salmon before they are transferred to open-sea cages to “make it easier for the relevant authority to track where they escaped from”.

An investigation by Noteworthy recently found that 22 salmon farms in Ireland had expired licences and no environmental assessments in line with EU law.

Since 2001, multiple salmon farms have failed to send annual surveys for the monitoring of impacts on the marine environment.

Experts are concerned that farmed salmon along the Atlantic coast are negatively affecting the environment, including the risk from sea lice outbreaks.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie