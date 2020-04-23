This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenage boy dies following farming incident involving overturned tractor in Clare

It’s understood the boy was travelling alone in the tractor at the time.

By Pat Flynn Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 3:43 PM
56 minutes ago 8,623 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082281
Stock image.
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
Stock image.
Stock image.
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

A TEENAGE BOY has died following a farming accident in Co Clare this morning.

The 14-year-old was travelling in a tractor which overturned on lands at Mooghna, Miltown Malbay in North Clare.

The incident happened shortly before 9am when emergency services received a report that a tractor had overturned close to Mooghna Lough about four kilometres from Ennistymon.

It’s understood the boy was travelling alone in the tractor at the time.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon and National Ambulance Service resources were mobilised to the incident along with Gardaí. The victim was however pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s body was later removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was also notified of the tragedy by gardaí.

A HSA spokesman said: “The fatality of a young boy on a farm in Co. Clare has been reported to us and we have launched an investigation.”

A member of the Clare divisional crime scene investigation unit examined and photographed the scene.

A garda spokesman confirmed the HSA will conduct the investigation into the tragedy while Gardaí will prepare a file for the county coroner.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie