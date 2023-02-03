Advertisement

Friday 3 February 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of fashion designer Paco Rabanne, who has died aged 88.
# RIP
Fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88
Rabanne was known for his eccentric clothing designs as well as founding one of the world’s best-known fragrance brands.
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

SPANISH FASHION DESIGNER Paco Rabanne, known for his eccentric clothing designs and for founding one of the world’s best-known fragrance brands, died today at the age of 88.

Rabanne’s death was confirmed to AFP by the parent company of his brand, who said he had “marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on”.

“Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamour for dresses made of plastic and metal?” said Jose Manuel Albesa, of Barcelona-based Puig, which owned Rabanne’s label since the 1960s.

Rabanne was a key figure in the space-age fashion movement of the 1960s, known for using metal and other unlikely materials in his outfits.

He teamed up with Puig in 1968 and they released their first fragrance together a year later, leading to a perfume line that remains one of the most globally popular today.

“A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic,” said chairman Marc Puig in the statement.

© AFP 2023 

