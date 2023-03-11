Advertisement

Saturday 11 March 2023
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Pictured are gardaí at the scene of the assault in Piercetown, Newbridge.
# Newbridge
Man released without charge following fatal assault in Kildare
A man died from his injuries following the incident.
667
0
21 minutes ago

A MAN ARRESTED as part of an investigation into the fatal assault of a man in Newbridge, Co Kildare, has been released without charge. 

A man died yesterday after being discovered with serious injuries at around 10.30am on Wednesday morning outside a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge. 

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where his condition was described as critical. The man later died from injuries. A post-mortem is due to take place.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested as part of this investigation. He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
