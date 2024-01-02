Motorcyclist (40s) dies after fatal collision in Cavan

A MAN HAS died after a fatal collision on the N55 in Corlurgan, Co Cavan this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision involving a car and a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 3.10pm today on the main Cavan to Ballinagh road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

As a result, the road is closed and local diversions are in place, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Journal.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight and into tomorrow morning. Forensic investigators have been also requested to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Cavan are appealing for motorists to come forward who were travelling on the N55 in the Corlurgan area between 3pm and 3.30pm today.

Anyone with information, including video or dashcam footage, are asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.