Tuesday 4 May 2021
Man dies in fatal collision involving two cars and lorry on N53

The collision occurred near Hackballscross around 10.30am this morning.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 4 May 2021, 5:13 PM
47 minutes ago 8,938 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5428085
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
A MAN HAS died after a fatal collision in Louth that involved two cars and a lorry.

The man, who was the driver of one of the cars, was in his 50s.

He has been brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post-mortem is due to take place. 

Gardaí are at the scene of the collision, which occurred on the N53 near Hackballscross, Co Louth around 10.30am this morning. The scene is being preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place while the road is closed.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses or any road users, particularly who may have dash cam or camera footage, who were travelling on the N53 near Rassan, Hackballscross between 10am and 11am to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

