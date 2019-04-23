This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for BMW driver that stopped near scene of fatal collision in Dublin to come forward

The accident happened at approximately 7.45pm on Monday 8 April.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 1:17 PM
The accident happened on Balinteer Avenue in 8 April
Image: Google Street View
The accident happened on Balinteer Avenue in 8 April
The accident happened on Balinteer Avenue in 8 April
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A fatal collision in Dublin earlier this month have appealed for the driver of a silver BMW who stopped near the scene to come forward.

The accident happened at approximately 7.45pm on Monday 8 April, when 75 year-old Tressa McKernan was fatally struck by a motorcycle on Ballinteer Avenue in Dublin 16.

It’s understood the deceased had just alighted from a bus and was attempting to cross the road when the collision occurred, before she was taken to hospital and died from her injuries almost a week later.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Gardaí at Dundrum Garda Station investigating the collision have today issued an appeal for further information.

They say they are particularly interested to speak to the driver of the BMW who stopped at the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is being asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

