Man (30s) dies after car collides with wall in Galway

A MAN HAS died after his car collided with a wall in Connemara, Co Galway.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred in Carna village at 7am this morning.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway. The coroner was notified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The scene is preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road through Carna village is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling through Carna between 6.30am and 7.30am this morning and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.