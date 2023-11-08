Teenager charged over fatal collision, allegedly driving wrong way on M8 in stolen car

A TEENAGER HAS appeared in court this morning charged with multiple counts in relation to an incident in which another boy died when an alleged stolen car was driven the wrong way on a motorway.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Mallow District Court charged with twelve counts of a range of driving offences.

The cases relate to a collision when the vehicle driven by the boy struck another car on the M8 motorway at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown in north Cork on 1 July last.

The dead boy, John Foley, from Togher in Cork died at the scene.

Detective Garda John Murphy gave evidence to Judge Colm Roberts that he arrested the teenager at a location in County Dublin this morning.

He said he charged him with dangerous driving causing death of John Foley at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown on 1 July. He was also charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily injury to three other named people in the crash.

The boy was also charged with reckless endangerment in the same incident, with the charge stating that the boy allegedly drove a car the wrong direction on the M8 Motorway at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown “forcing traffic to take emergency evasive action which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another”.

He was also charged with dangerous driving at four different locations across north Cork, near the town of Mitchelstown on 1 July.

The garda also charged the teenager with driving without a licence, insurance and an attempt to interfere with a car at Glanworth in Co Cork on the same date of the fatal collision.

Murphy said that the boy made no reply to each charge. The investigating garda said that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment following an investigation.

Cathal Lombard, defence solicitor, said there was no immediate application for bail.

Sgt Linda Murphy made an application to have the boy remanded to Mallow District Court next Tuesday when Judge Roberts will hear a procedural case in regard to the charges faced by the juvenile.

The Judge will then decide on the course of the case following that hearing.

Judge Roberts granted legal aid to the defence solicitor.

During the brief hearing the judge asked the accused “are things going ok at present moment”.

The accused replied “going well judge”.