Two men die and one man in critical condition after car goes into Galway pier

TWO MEN HAVE died and another man is in a critical condition after the car they were in went into the water off Galway city.

At around 2.40am this morning, gardaí and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier in Galway city.

Three men were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway where two of the men have since passed away.

The scene at Menlo Pier is currently preserved for technical examination and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.