Tuesday 12 January 2021
Woman in her 80s dies in Kerry car crash

The woman was pronounced dead at Univeristy Hospital Kerry.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 8:43 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a woman in her 80s died in a crash in Kerry. 

At around 4.15pm today, emergency services were alerted to a two-car head-on collision the N22 at Dunrine near Lawlor’s Cross.

A female passenger aged in her 80s in one of the cars was pronounced dead at University Hospital Kerry a short time later.

The driver and a second passenger in the same car were removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. The driver of the second car was also taken to hospital. Their injuries are understood to be serious.

Gardaí said the local coroner has been notified and the crash site has been preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the N22 at the time of the collision to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Town Garda Station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Garreth MacNamee
