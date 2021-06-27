#Open journalism No news is bad news

Woman (30s) dies in Longford crash

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at around 10.30am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 3:44 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
A WOMAN in her 30s has died in a car crash in Longford overnight.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the crash that occurred overnight in Castlenugent.

At around 10:30am this morning, gardaí were alerted to an incident involving a single car at Lisryan, Castlenugent, Co. Longford.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a female in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body remains at the scene. The road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Granard are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area between 6pm on Saturday 26th June and 10:30am on Sunday 27th June, with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Gardaí on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Garreth MacNamee
