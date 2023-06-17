Pedestrian dies after they were knocked down by an articulated lorry

A MAN IN his 40s has died after he was struck by an articulated lorry Bunniconlon, Co Mayo.

Gardaí are at the scene of the scene of the incident that took place around 7.40am in Knockroe involving the male pedestrian and an articulated lorry.

The man was seriously injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital, and he has since passed away.

The Coroner has been notified and a post mortem will be conducted. Garda Forensic Collision investigators are set to carry out an examination of the scene later today.

The driver of the lorry, 60s, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, anyone who travelled on the L6612 from Bunniconlon to Enniscrone Road between 7.30am and 8am and anyone with video footage is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.