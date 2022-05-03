Man dies and two others injured in Donegal crash

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Meenaward near Buncrana, Co Donegal, last night.

The collision took place at approximately 10.50pm yesterday and involved two vehicles. It occurred on Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh.

The driver of one vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The condition of the passenger, a woman aged in her 30s, is described as serious.

Mountain Road (R244) is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place at Drumfries and Churchland Quarters.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.