#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 3 May 2022
Advertisement

Man dies and two others injured in Donegal crash

The driver of one vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 3 May 2022, 7:30 AM
22 minutes ago 2,708 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5753691
File photo of a garda car
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
File photo of a garda car
File photo of a garda car
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Meenaward near Buncrana, Co Donegal, last night.

The collision took place at approximately 10.50pm yesterday and involved two vehicles. It occurred on Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh.

The driver of one vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The condition of the passenger, a woman aged in her 30s, is described as serious.

Mountain Road (R244) is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place at Drumfries and Churchland Quarters.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie