Man (30s) dies after car collides with lorry in Roscommon

A MAN HAS died following a road crash in Strokestown, Co Roscommon this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal crash on the N5 at Cloonfree.

The man in his 30s died after his car collided with a lorry at around 9.30am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the Roscommon mortuary where a post-mortem will take place.

The lorry driver, a man in his late 40s, was uninjured in the incident.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to get in contact, including anyone who was driving in the area between 9am and 9.45am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Strokestown Garda Station on 071 963 3002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.