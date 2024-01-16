Woman, 80s, dies after fatal crash involving two cars and a van

A WOMAN IN her eighties has died after a crash involving three vehicles in Galway this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision, which involved a van and two cars and occurred shortly after 10am on the N17 at Gortnagunned in Milltown.

The woman was a passenger in one of the cars.

The driver of the same vehicle, a woman in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital Galway where she is being treated for her injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was brought to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 20s, was uninjured and received treatment at the scene.

The N17 at Milltown has been closed and local diversions in place while Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have camera footage (such as from a dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 9.30am and 10am.

Anyone with information can contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.