Man (80s) dies after two-car crash in Tipperary

A MAN IN his 80s has died following a two-car crash on the M8 in Tipperary this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred shortly before 4pm on the M8 southbound between junction 6 Thurles and junction 7 Cashel North.

The man (80s) was the driver of one of the two cars involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has been brought to the mortuary at South Tipperary Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

The driver and sole occupant of the second car, a woman in her late 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital. Her injuries are thought to be not life-threatening.

Gardaí said they are aware of video footage and images of the collision currently circulating online.

“Out of respect to the family of the deceased and to those involved we would ask people not to share this material,” a garda statement said.

Gardaí are examining the scene and traffic diversions are in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Significant traffic delays have been reported on some of the impacted routes and gardaí are directing traffic as work continues to clear the site.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information, particularly road users who were travelling on the motorway at this time and who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.