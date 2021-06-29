Woman (80s) dies in Waterford road crash

A WOMAN HAS died following a car crash in Waterford this afternoon.

At around 4pm, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a two-car crash on the R682 between Tramore and Tramore Cross.

The two occupants in each car were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.

A passenger in one of the cars; a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Injures to both drivers and the remaining passenger are not thought to be life-threatening, gardaí said.

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R682 at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”