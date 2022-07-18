Man (60s) dies following car crash in Rosslare Harbour

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING after a man (60s) died in a car crash at Rosslare Harbour in Wexford.

Officers and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision involving a car at around 2.20pm.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Wexford General Hospital.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road was closed and has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the collision can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.