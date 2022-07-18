Man (60s) dies following car crash in Rosslare Harbour

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING after a man (60s) died in a car crash at Rosslare Harbour in Wexford.
Officers and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision involving a car at around 2.20pm.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Wexford General Hospital.
A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road was closed and has since reopened.
Anyone with information on the collision can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS