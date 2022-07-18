Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 18 July 2022
Man (60s) dies following car crash in Rosslare Harbour

The incident happened around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 Jul 2022, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING after a man (60s) died in a car crash at Rosslare Harbour in Wexford. 

Officers and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision involving a car at around 2.20pm.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Wexford General Hospital.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road was closed and has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the collision can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

