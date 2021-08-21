Driver arrested following fatal crash in Limerick

The road is closed as garda forensic investigators carry out a technical examination. File photo.

The road is closed as garda forensic investigators carry out a technical examination. File photo.

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested following a fatal road crash in Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

One of the passengers in the car was killed in the single-vehicle crash which happened on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale Road at around 1am.

The man, who in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick city.

Another man in his 20s, who was also a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and garda forensic investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 01 8010600.

They have also urged any road users who were travelling on the R518 at Cragmore Askeaton at the time and who may have camera footage to make it available to them.