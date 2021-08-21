#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

Driver arrested following fatal crash in Limerick

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 11:37 AM
27 minutes ago 4,823 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5528436
The road is closed as garda forensic investigators carry out a technical examination. File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
The road is closed as garda forensic investigators carry out a technical examination. File photo.
The road is closed as garda forensic investigators carry out a technical examination. File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested following a fatal road crash in Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

One of the passengers in the car was killed in the single-vehicle crash which happened on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale Road at around 1am.

The man, who in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick city.

Another man in his 20s, who was also a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and garda forensic investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions have been put in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 01 8010600.

They have also urged any road users who were travelling on the R518 at Cragmore Askeaton at the time and who may have camera footage to make it available to them.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie