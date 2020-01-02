This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

85-year-old man killed in road traffic collision in Offaly

The collision happened at about 6pm this evening.

By Christina Finn Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 11:08 PM
20 minutes ago 1,619 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4952322

AN 85-YEAR-OLD man has been killed in a road traffic collision in County Offaly. 

Gardaí in Birr attended the scene of the incident which involved a pedestrian and a car in the Mountheaton area this evening at approximately 6pm.

An 85-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the car, a male whose age is currently unknown, was uninjured during the collision.

The Roscrea/Shinrone road (R491) is currently closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place, and is expected to re-open by 11pm this evening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Roscrea/Shinrone road between 5.30pm and 6pm this evening to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie