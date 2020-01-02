85-year-old man killed in road traffic collision in Offaly

AN 85-YEAR-OLD man has been killed in a road traffic collision in County Offaly.

Gardaí in Birr attended the scene of the incident which involved a pedestrian and a car in the Mountheaton area this evening at approximately 6pm.

An 85-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the car, a male whose age is currently unknown, was uninjured during the collision.

The Roscrea/Shinrone road (R491) is currently closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place, and is expected to re-open by 11pm this evening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Roscrea/Shinrone road between 5.30pm and 6pm this evening to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.