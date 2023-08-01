Two teenage girls killed and three hospitalised after crash before debs ball in Monaghan

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 30 minutes ago
TWO TEENAGE GIRLS have died and three others have been injured in a fatal road crash in Co Monaghan yesterday evening.
Gardaí attended the scene of the crash, that occurred at 6.45pm yesterday evening, on the N54 road in Legnakelly, Monaghan.
As of a Garda statement shortly after 11.20pm, one vehicle remained at the scene.
Gardaí confirmed yesterday evening that two girls, aged 16 and 17 years old, who were passengers in the car, were fatally injured. Both bodies were taken to Monaghan General Hospital where post-mortems will take place today.
A statement from An Garda Síochána said: “A female teenager (aged 18 years) is in a critical condition and currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital.
“A male teenager (aged 18 years) is currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
“The male driver of the car (aged 60) is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast,” it added.
The Journal understands that some of the individuals involved in the crash were travelling to a debs yesterday evening.
It is understood that all five involved in the crash were travelling in the same vehicle.
The road, between Clones to Smithborough Road, has been closed and is expected to remain closed overnight. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene.
Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy said on Twitter yesterday evening that it was “horrendous, heart-wrenching” news.
Carthy added: “A moment of joy and celebration for these young people has turned into a lifetime of devastation for those who loved them. God help the families affected. The prayers of everyone in County Monaghan is with them.”
Clones Youth Centre said it has dispatched youth workers, recognisable by their red jumpers, on the streets of Clones and Monaghan. The centre was to remain open until 11.30pm yesterday evening.
The grounds of Largy College, in Clones, also remained open until 10.30pm.
Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N54 between Clones and Smithborough yesterday evening between 6.15pm and 7pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
