Man killed and another hospitalised after single vehicle crash in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision which took place early this morning at Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, at approximately 1am.

The passenger of a car (a man in his mid 20’s) was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Loughlinstown mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the car, aged in his late teens, has been taken to St Vincent’s hospital Dublin for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballinacarrig Lower area this morning between 12.30am and 1.30am, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.