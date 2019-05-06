Man in his 30s dies after stabbing at house in Arklow, Co Wicklow

A MAN IN his 30s has died after a stabbing at a house in Arklow, Co Wicklow, overnight.

“Gardaí in Arklow Co Wicklow are investigating the death of a man in his 30s following an incident at house at Meadowvale, Arklow.

“At approximately 00.30hrs this morning, Monday 6th May 2019 Gardaí attended the scene of an incident in a house at The Crescent, Meadowvale, Arklow where a man in his 30s was discovered with apparent stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed to St. Vincent’s University Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Investigating Gardaí have since arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Arklow Garda Station.

“The assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested by investigators and an incident room has been established at Arklow Garda Station.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station 0402-26320 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

“The investigation is ongoing.”