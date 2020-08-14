Man due in court charged in relation with fatal Clontarf stabbing

A MAN IS due in court this evening charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of Michael Olohan in Clontarf yesterday.

The incident occurred at a house in the St Lawrence Road area of Clontarf, Dublin 3, at approximately 7:15am.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.

Comments are off as legal proceedings have started.