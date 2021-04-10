#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (30s) killed in traffic collision in Co Galway

The crash happened in Carraroe at around 3:50am this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 7:59 AM
18 minutes ago
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
A MAN IN his 30s has died and another has been taken to hospital following a traffic collision in Co Galway.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Carraroe at around 3:50am this morning.

Gardaí in Salthill and emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the car was pronounced dead a short time later.

A passenger in the car, a man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Galway University Hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road remains closed to allow garda forensic investigators to examine the site this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill garda station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Stephen McDermott
