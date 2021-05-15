Man (20) dies in workplace accident in Dublin Port this afternoon

A 20-YEAR-old man was fatally injured in a workplace incident at Dublin Port this afternoon.

Gardaí from Store Street were alerted to the incident, which took place at a shipping premises in the port, at approximately 3:30pm.

Both Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to Dublin City morgue where a post mortem will take place.

An examination of the scene has been carried out by Gardaí and enquiries are ongoing.

Both the Health and Safety Authority and the local coronor have been notified of the incident.