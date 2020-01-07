This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Father of UK's most prolific serial rapist says his son's sentence 'fits his crimes'

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 10:26 PM
1 hour ago 8,823 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4957314
Image: Crown Prosecution Service
Image: Crown Prosecution Service

THE FATHER OF the UK’s worst rapist in legal history has said his son’s punishment “fits his crimes” after he was sentenced to a minimum term of 30 years in prison this week. 

Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of drugging 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them in his Manchester city centre apartment.

Police established during their investigations that 195 different males appear to have been unconscious while Sinaga assaulted them, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Speaking to BBC News via telephone, his father Saibun Sinaga said: “We accept the verdict. His punishment fits his crimes. I don’t want to discuss the case any further.”

On Twitter, Greater Manchester Police said they have received multiple calls since Sinaga was sentenced yesterday, while a spokesperson said some of these calls relate to possible other victims.

“The dedicated incident room has received multiple calls since the sentencing of Reynhard Sinaga yesterday and we are continuing to urge people who may have been affected by the case to please get in touch. Full details of the case can be found here.”

A spokesman said: “For operational reasons we are unable to give out specific numbers of calls made to the incident room or information made online via the Major Incident Public Portal at this time.

“However, we can confirm that some of these reports relate to potential further victims of Sinaga.”

Police previously revealed they had not yet been able to identify 70 of the 195 men.

The 36-year-old went out in the early hours of the morning, hunting for lone, drunk young men around nightclubs near his flat.

The slightly-built student posed as a Good Samaritan who offered them a floor to sleep on or promised them more drink.

He was found guilty of a total of 159 offences committed between January 2015 and May 2017 – 136 counts of rape, 13 counts of sexual assault, eight counts of attempted rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

Sentencing, Judge Suzanne Goddard QC said Sinaga was a “highly dangerous, cunning and deceitful individual” who will never be safe to be released.

With reporting from PA

Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

