Over 100 faulty ventilators ordered by HSE in March 2020 still in storage amid legal dispute

THE HSE HAS said that over 100 ventilators ordered from China during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic remain in “quarantine”, as the health service seeks to recoup €22.3 million for unreceived or unusable ventilators.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning, HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said that staff had to “deliberately over order” ventilators as part of efforts to “secure necessary volume of supply, knowing that cancelling later and managing the financial risk would be factors that might arise”.

HSE representatives are currently appearing before the committee this morning to discuss a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), which found that the health service had bought ten times as many ventilators as required.

Initially, HSE clinical staff had estimated that an additional 326 ventilators would be needed as part of surge capacity planning in March 2020.

The Department of Health sanctioned the purchase of 1,900 ventilators following proposals by the HSE.

However, the report details that, between 3 March and 14 April 2020, 3,500 ventilators were ordered by the HSE – almost double what the Department of Health had sanctioned and over ten times the number of ventilators that the HSE had estimated were needed.

In total, the HSE spent €101.5 million on ventilators, of which €20.5 million went to known suppliers and €81 million went to previously unknown suppliers.

Of this, the health service has had €50.5 million refunded.

Additionally, the HSE is currently seeking to refund €22.3 million from suppliers through the legal process, either for ventilators that were not received or were unusable.

There are currently 102 ventilators purchased from China in “quarantine”, with the HSE saying they did not meet quality standards.

In his opening statement, Gloster said that normal tendering processes did not apply and that due to the high demand for ventilators, there were “eBay style bidding wars”.

“Normal purchasing and sourcing practices did not apply. Payment in advance was effectively mandatory, even then, with no guarantee it would secure delivery,” Gloster told the committee.

“There was no compromise on quality or actions that put lives at risk, with ventilators tested after delivery and before any were put in service.

“The entire process in those weeks was about balancing risks. A greater level of financial and procurement risk outside of the norm was and had to be preferred over the very real risk to the public.”

In total, the HSE received 1,048 ventilators for a total of €28,627,546.