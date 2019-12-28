This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
These were our favourite films of 2019 - what were yours?

We want to know.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,322 Views 14 Comments
Image: IMDB
Image: IMDB

IT’S A TOUGH job trying to choose the best films of 2019. For starters, it felt like a really bumper year on screen – every month brought another bunch of excellent films.

Irish films terrified us (Hole in the Ground), scared us while making us snort through our nose (Extra Ordinary) and made us weep, and believe in platonic love (Papi Chulo).

internationally, we loved the Wicker Man-style Scandi horror Midsommar; the wickedly smart female-led comedy Booksmart; and the nail-biting Avengers:Endgame.

Hearts were broken by Souvenir and Marriage Story, bums were numbed by the 3.5 hour-long epic The Irishman.We met men searching for their dads in space (Ad Astra), men searching for reason among the madness (Joker), and women searching for the best way to get one over the men who’d wronged them (Hustlers).

Here are our favourite films from the past year – but what were yours? 

Sean Murray

  • Midsommar

Source: A24/YouTube

Aoife Barry

  • Souvenir, Marriage Story, Booksmart

Paula Lyne

  • Booksmart

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

Adrian Vacouret

  • Parasite (this is out in Ireland in January)

Hannah Popham

  • Eighth Grade

Source: A24/YouTube

Nicky Ryan

  • The Favourite

Mark O’Beirne

  • Top films of the year for me: On The Basis of Sex, Shazam!, Eighth Grade, Booksmart, Ford v Ferrari, Knives Out. (Haven’t seen Frozen 2 or Star Wars yet.)

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Alice Campion

  • Always Be My Maybe

Tell us your picks in the comments… 

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
