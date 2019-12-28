These were our favourite films of 2019 - what were yours?

IT’S A TOUGH job trying to choose the best films of 2019. For starters, it felt like a really bumper year on screen – every month brought another bunch of excellent films.

Irish films terrified us (Hole in the Ground), scared us while making us snort through our nose (Extra Ordinary) and made us weep, and believe in platonic love (Papi Chulo).

internationally, we loved the Wicker Man-style Scandi horror Midsommar; the wickedly smart female-led comedy Booksmart; and the nail-biting Avengers:Endgame.

Hearts were broken by Souvenir and Marriage Story, bums were numbed by the 3.5 hour-long epic The Irishman.We met men searching for their dads in space (Ad Astra), men searching for reason among the madness (Joker), and women searching for the best way to get one over the men who’d wronged them (Hustlers).

Here are our favourite films from the past year – but what were yours?

Sean Murray

Midsommar

Aoife Barry

Souvenir, Marriage Story, Booksmart

Paula Lyne

Booksmart

Adrian Vacouret

Parasite (this is out in Ireland in January)

Hannah Popham

Eighth Grade

Nicky Ryan

The Favourite

Mark O’Beirne

Top films of the year for me: On The Basis of Sex, Shazam!, Eighth Grade, Booksmart, Ford v Ferrari, Knives Out. (Haven’t seen Frozen 2 or Star Wars yet.)

Alice Campion

Always Be My Maybe

