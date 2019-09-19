Ireland's favourite prayer chosen at Ploughing Championships

THE HAIL MARY has been voted as Ireland’s favourite prayer by visitors to the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

After three days of voting, the traditional Catholic prayer was named the country’s favourite after receiving 61% of the vote.

A shortlist was put together after Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, put out a call for people to send in their favourite prayer over the summer.

The other prayers in the running were O Angel of God, The Our Father, The Rosary, and The Memorare.

A spokesperson for the Irish Catholic Bishop’s Conference said Bishop Nulty was “overwhelmed” with the turnout over the last few days and was not surprised with the winner.

It was no surprise that it was a traditional prayer that people grew up with. Isn’t it always the Hail Mary that’s there for you?

The ‘Prayer at the Ploughing’ was one of many initiatives taken by Bishop Nulty as part of the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin’s presence at this year’s event.

As well as searching for Ireland’s favourite prayer, people were asked to compose a new prayer focusing on care for the environment.

The winning prayer, announced yesterday, was written by Siobhan Hayes from Co Laois.

The Irish Catholic Bishop’s Conference said Haye’s prayer was chosen as it was “so simple, open, and poignant”.