Thursday 21 May, 2020
FBI says shooting at Texas naval air station was 'terrorism-related'

The shooting took place at 6.15am today. One person was injured and the gunman was killed.

By Press Association Thursday 21 May 2020, 10:55 PM
The entrance to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi where the shooting took place.
Image: Annie Rice/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Annie Rice/AP/Press Association Images

A SHOOTING AT a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as “terrorism-related”, the FBI said.

The shooting began at around 6.15am today at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

The gunman tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, officials said.

The man then got out of the car and opened fire, striking and wounding a Navy sailor who is a member of the security force at the base.

During the exchange of gunfire, the gunman was killed by security personnel.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as “terrorism-related”, FBI Special Agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference this afternoon, and investigators were working to determine whether a second person of interest was at large in the community.

“We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism related,” Greeves said. “We are working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving.”

She did not elaborate on a potential motive or specify what led investigators to believe the shooting is related to terrorism.

Federal investigators also did not provide any information about the “potential second related person of interest at large in the community” or why they believe that is the case.

Officials were still working to process the crime scene, Greeves said.

Attorney General William Barr was briefed on the shooting, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

The facility was on lockdown for about five hours this morning but that was lifted shortly before noon.

