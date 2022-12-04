Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 4 December 2022
Advertisement

FedEx driver arrested on suspicion of murdering girl (7) after delivering to her Texas home

The girl was found dead two days after being reported missing.

49 minutes ago 6,940 Views 0 Comments
Tanner Lynn Horner
Tanner Lynn Horner
Image: Wise County Sheriff's Office/PA Images

A FEDEX DELIVERY driver has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a seven-year-old girl he allegedly kidnapped after delivering to her Texas home.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, confessed and told authorities where to find Athena Strand’s body, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

The girl was found dead two days after being reported missing.

Horner remained in jail yesterday.

At a press conference on Friday, Akin said a tip led authorities to Horner, who was a stranger to the girl’s family.

“We really can’t get into the content of the confession, but I will say we have a confession,” Akin said.

Athena’s stepmother reported her missing from the family home, near Paradise on the north-western outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, on Wednesday.

Her body was found near the town of Boyd, about six miles south-east of Paradise, a town of about 475 people, Akin said.

James Dwyer, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office, said FedEx co-operated with investigators.

FedEx said in a statement it is working with law enforcement agencies investigating the case.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Athena Strand during this most difficult time,” the statement said.

“Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie