FedEx driver arrested on suspicion of murdering girl (7) after delivering to her Texas home

A FEDEX DELIVERY driver has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a seven-year-old girl he allegedly kidnapped after delivering to her Texas home.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, confessed and told authorities where to find Athena Strand’s body, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

The girl was found dead two days after being reported missing.

Horner remained in jail yesterday.

At a press conference on Friday, Akin said a tip led authorities to Horner, who was a stranger to the girl’s family.

“We really can’t get into the content of the confession, but I will say we have a confession,” Akin said.

Athena’s stepmother reported her missing from the family home, near Paradise on the north-western outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, on Wednesday.

Her body was found near the town of Boyd, about six miles south-east of Paradise, a town of about 475 people, Akin said.

James Dwyer, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office, said FedEx co-operated with investigators.

FedEx said in a statement it is working with law enforcement agencies investigating the case.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Athena Strand during this most difficult time,” the statement said.

“Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event.”