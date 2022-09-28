Children’s minister says fee freeze means childcare providers can’t hike prices following budget

THE MINISTER FOR Children has sought to reassure parents that a reduction in childcare costs announced in the budget won’t result in childcare providers increasing fees and swallowing up the savings meant for families.

As part of Budget 2023 yesterday, the government announced a €121 million package which aims to cut the cost of childcare by up to 25% under the National Childcare Scheme (NCS).

O’Gorman said today that 90% of childcare providers will not be able to increase fees following the announcement as they signed up to a “fee freeze” as part of a funding programme introduced last year.

“Last year I introduced ‘core funding’ – a new funding stream for providers – 90% of providers have signed up to that and one of the conditions of that additional money for providers is that they implement a fee freeze,” the Green Party minister told Newstalk Breakfast.

“We had that in place from last year, and that means now when we give this extra money to parents, through the NCS, that isn’t going to be eroded away by providers increasing their fees,” O’Gorman added.

The Dublin West TD said he hopes that childminders will be integrated into the National Childcare Scheme from next year.

Currently this group of childcare providers are not able to qualify for the NCS as they’re not regulated by Tusla.

O’Gorman said a new scheme – the Childminding Action Plan – will create a simplified system to register childminders.

“They don’t have to go through all the processes that a crèche would have to go through. But once they’re able to register, they’ll be able to benefit from the NCS.

“I would hope that next year, we’ll be able to look to include childminders in the NCS so parents who use them – and I know thousands of parents do use childminders – that they can also benefit from the efforts that the government is making to cut the cost of childcare for parents,” O’Gorman said.