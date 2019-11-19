This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jury sworn in as couple goes on trial accused of female genital mutilation of child

The couple, who can’t be named for legal reasons, both pleaded not guilty.

By Isabel Hayes Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 2:46 PM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A JURY HAS been empanelled in the case of a Dublin couple accused of female genital mutilation of a child.

The couple, who can’t be named for legal reasons, both pleaded not guilty to one count of carrying out an act of female genital mutilation on the girl at an address in Dublin on September 16, 2016.

The 37-year-old man and 27-year-old woman also pleaded not guilty to one count of child cruelty on the same day.

A jury of eight men and four women was empanelled in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

It is due to start tomorrow before Judge Elma Sheahan.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.

