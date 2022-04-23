Garda concern for man (69) missing from Dublin since Thursday

The 69-year-old was last seen after leaving his home in Buckingham Street, Dublin 1.

GARDAÍ ARE CONCERNED for the welfare of a pensioner missing from Dublin since Thursday.

Store Street gardaí have issued a public appeal for information to help trace 69-year-old Feng-Min Miao, who was last seen Thursday around 3.30pm when he left his home in Buckingham Street, Dublin 1 to go for a walk.

Feng-Min is described as being 5′ 6″ in height, slim build with grey hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing navy trousers and navy jacket and black runners.

A Garda spokesman said Feng-Min’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.



Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

