#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing 43-year-old from Galway

Fergal Guilfoyle was last seen on Tuesday 15 December.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 9:50 AM
19 minutes ago 4,835 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312249
Fergal Guilfoyle.
Image: Garda Press Office
Fergal Guilfoyle.
Fergal Guilfoyle.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 43-year-old man from Galway.

Fergal Guilfoyle was last seen in the Newcastle Road area of Galway city on Tuesday 15 December.

Gardaí and Fergal’s family are described as being “very concerned for his welfare” and urge him to make contact.

He is five feet nine inches in height, with dark receding hair, blue eyes and a slight build. 

When last seen, Fergal was wearing a navy jacket, dark blue jeans and a cream beanie hat. 

Anyone with information, particularly any road users with dashcam footage of the Newcastle/University Road areas between 4am and 5am on 15 December are asked to contact gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie