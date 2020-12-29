Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing 43-year-old from Galway

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 43-year-old man from Galway.

Fergal Guilfoyle was last seen in the Newcastle Road area of Galway city on Tuesday 15 December.

Gardaí and Fergal’s family are described as being “very concerned for his welfare” and urge him to make contact.

He is five feet nine inches in height, with dark receding hair, blue eyes and a slight build.

When last seen, Fergal was wearing a navy jacket, dark blue jeans and a cream beanie hat.

Anyone with information, particularly any road users with dashcam footage of the Newcastle/University Road areas between 4am and 5am on 15 December are asked to contact gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.