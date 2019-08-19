Explosion in Fermanagh was deliberate attempt to kill police officers, PSNI says

THE PSNI HAS said that some of its officers could have been killed or injured following an explosion in Co Fermanagh near the border this morning.

Police had been at the scene of a security alert in the Wattle Bridge area since yesterday and an explosion happened during follow-up searches today.

The incident happened near to the Cavan to Clones road which is in both Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The PSNI has said that they believe this was a deliberate attempted to murder police officers.

“At around 10.35 am this morning Police officers at the scene have reported an explosion in the area of the Cavan Road at its junction with the Wattlebridge Road. There are no reports of any injuries and officers are investigating the cause of the explosion,” PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin has said in a statement.

Police had received a report that a suspect device had been left in the area of Wattle Bridge on Saturday evening. The area was secured by police and a full clearance operation began on Sunday morning.

“The initial report received by police indicated that a device had been left on the Wattlebridge Road however the explosion occurred on the main A3 Cavan Road.

While this investigation is at a very early stage I am of the firm belief this was a deliberate attempt to lure police and ATO colleagues into the area to murder them. Although this device was intended to kill police and army personnel the fact that it was placed on a main road the result could well have been devastating for anyone in the immediate vicinity.

“This attack was indiscriminate and reckless and, whilst there is no doubt in my mind that police responding to this call were the target, the reality is that anyone could have been caught up in the explosion. We are extremely fortunate that the actions of officers who were first on scene meant that there was not serious injury or death.”