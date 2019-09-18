This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man abducted from home suffers 'horrific attack' before being left at side of road in Cavan

The 50-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious injuries to his face and leg.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 9:07 AM
The man was discovered in Drumcoghill in Cavan
Image: Google Street View
The man was discovered in Drumcoghill in Cavan
The man was discovered in Drumcoghill in Cavan
Image: Google Street View

POLICE IN THE North are investigating a serious assault on 50-year-old man in Fermanagh, who was subsequently left on the side of a road in Cavan.

The man was abducted from his home in Derrylin at around 6.40pm yesterday evening.

He was seriously assaulted before being left at Drumcoughill, Cornagean in Cavan.

Local residents found him at 9pm and he was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg. 

Detective inspector Stevenson said: “This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Síochána.”

Police stressed inquiries are at an early stage, but they are appealing for anyone who saw a black Audi being driven in the Derrylin area in Fermanagh and the Swanlibar area of Cavan to come forward. 

