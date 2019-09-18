Man abducted from home suffers 'horrific attack' before being left at side of road in Cavan

The man was discovered in Drumcoghill in Cavan

POLICE IN THE North are investigating a serious assault on 50-year-old man in Fermanagh, who was subsequently left on the side of a road in Cavan.

The man was abducted from his home in Derrylin at around 6.40pm yesterday evening.

He was seriously assaulted before being left at Drumcoughill, Cornagean in Cavan.

Local residents found him at 9pm and he was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg.

Detective inspector Stevenson said: “This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Síochána.”

Police stressed inquiries are at an early stage, but they are appealing for anyone who saw a black Audi being driven in the Derrylin area in Fermanagh and the Swanlibar area of Cavan to come forward.