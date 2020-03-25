This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fermanagh security alert was elaborate hoax carried out by dissident republicans, gardaí say

The gardaí thanked the community in the Cavan and Monaghan border area for its understanding.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 6:13 PM
9 minutes ago 1,422 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5057625
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that a security alert in Co Fermanagh was an elaborate hoax carried out by a so-called dissident republican gang.

The PSNI launched a significant public safety operation after a member of the public discovered a suspicious device in Rosslea on Monday night.

Police forces from both sides of the border allocated significant resources to investigating the incident. They now believe the hoax was the work of a so-called dissident republican gang.

“Significant garda and PSNI resources, which were badly needed elsewhere to support and assist communities during these challenging times for us all, were diverted to manage and support the policing response,” the gardaí said in a statement.

Speaking after the policing operation, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said:

This egotistical act is yet again proof that these tiny groupings care nothing for the local community or the people of this island.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to work effectively and collaboratively with our PSNI colleagues in targeting individuals involved in dissident republican criminality.

The deputy commissioner added that An Garda Síochána is grateful to the community in the Monaghan and Cavan border area for its understanding over the duration of this operation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie