Monday 8 November 2021
Woman (50s) robbed and assaulted while walking her dog in Cork park

The incident happened yesterday at around 6.40pm.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 8 Nov 2021, 5:15 PM
25 minutes ago 3,385 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5595703
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a woman was robbed and attacked while walking her dog in Cork yesterday.

The woman was walking her dog at around 6.40pm in St Coleman’s Park, Fermoy, when she was assaulted by an unknown man who later fled the scene.

Gardaí were called to the scene which was preserved for technical examination.

The woman received a number of injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.
It’s believed the attacker may have also received a number of injuries to his face and neck during the course of this incident.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and are also appealing to any persons that were in St Coleman’s Park and its’ environs between 6:15pm and 7pm to make contact with them.

“In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any person that has noticed any male that they know or have observed who has any visible and unexplained injuries to their face and neck to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

